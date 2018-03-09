 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


New Zealand signs controversial CPTPP trade deal in Chile

share

Source:

1 NEWS and NZN

New Zealand has formally signed the controversial Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) in Santiago, Chile this morning.

The 11-nation deal covers 13.5 per cent of world GDP, and will eliminate 98 per cent of tariffs in a marketplace worth close to $14 trillion.

"This is a fair deal for New Zealand," says trade minister David Parker. "It gives our exporters new opportunities in key markets like Japan, it preserves the unique status of the Treaty of Waitangi, and it protects the Government’s right to regulate in the public interest."

Despite withdrawing the US from the free trade pact, President Donald Trump is set to steal some of the spotlight, however.

Trade Minister David Parker will sign the newly negotiated deal, which will eliminate around 95 per cent of all tariffs between 11 Pacific countries.
Source: Breakfast

The deal had been on life support after the United States' withdrawal but was resuscitated in January.

Mr Trump is expected to sign a presidential proclamation setting up 25 per cent tariff on steel and 10 per cent tariff on aluminium imports today, with the measures taking effect two weeks later.

New Zealand is among the countries hoping to secure an exemption and the White House opened up the prospect of some wiggle room yesterday.

The TPP deal covers Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.

It will come into force once it's been ratified by six countries. 

Related

Business

Economy

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
An updated track map for Cyclone Hola, overlaid on Google Earth, issued 4am NZT on Friday, March 9.

Cyclone Hola continues to develop, tracking slightly east of Northland, Auckland, Coromandel and Bay of Plenty

00:54
2
Beauden Barrett could become the highest paid rugby player in the world, an Australian report is claiming.

French club aim to make Beauden Barrett highest paid player of all time - report

00:36
3
The upside-down logo appeared today on the fast-food giant's website and social media accounts.

Why is McDonald's in the US flipping its arches today?

02:03
4
Hayley took aim at the English pop star – and didn't miss.

'He just tries to suck up to us by wearing All Blacks shirts' – Breakfast's Hayley Holt expressed her utter disdain for Ed Sheeran


5
A GFS/NCEP/US National Weather Service visualisation of Cyclone Hola''s predicted location at 7am, Monday March 12.

Cyclone Hola strengthens to powerful Category-4 storm, could bring 100km winds to North Island Sunday or next week

An updated track map for Cyclone Hola, overlaid on Google Earth, issued 4am NZT on Friday, March 9.

Cyclone Hola continues to develop, tracking slightly east of Northland, Auckland, Coromandel and Bay of Plenty

Fiji's Meteorological Service issued its latest update at 2.48am, showing that Hola remains a Category-4 cyclone.

00:22
More stormy conditions are expected to hit Napier and southern Gisborne later today.

Hawke's Bay rain eases overnight, but residents told to prepare for another downpour

More stormy conditions are expected to hit Napier and southern Gisborne later today.

02:14
The alarming figures come as 2018 marks the 125th anniversary of women getting the vote in NZ.

Despite great strides being made, women take backwards step when it comes to senior workplace positions

2018 marks the 125th anniversary of women getting the vote in NZ.

00:30
Unfortunately the bees didn’t survive the drenching near in Eskdale.

Watch: Beekeeper struggles in attempt to salvage hive in murky waist high Hawke’s Bay floodwater

The apiculture drama played out in Eskdale today and sadly didn't end well.

Julie Anne Genter and Marama Davidson.

Opinion: Julie Anne Genter would deliver effective tonic of political realism for Greens as they up weigh who should be co-leader

Marama Davidson's (Genter's rival for the position) push on poverty would drive the party even further down a dead end street, writes John Armstrong.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 