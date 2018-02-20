New Zealand should join ASEAN, new report recommends

New Zealand should seek to join a club of south east Asian nations, a new report recommends.

Asean flags (file picture). Source: 1 NEWS

As Australia is about to host leaders from the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) next month, a report by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute released today makes the case for partial New Zealand membership.

Report author Graeme Dobell suggests Australia and New Zealand could take up a new form of membership as ASEAN "community partners" by 2024.

"Joining ASEAN is the best way to give full expression to our future in south-east Asia and in Asia more broadly," he says.

"New Zealand should join any Australian effort to join ASEAN. A joint Australia-New Zealand effort will be mutually reinforcing."

Mr Dobell says south-east Asia is feeling the pressure from Asia's big beasts, the US, China, Japan and India.

"ASEAN, as a middle power grouping, needs extra middle power heft from Australia and New Zealand," he said.

The report says by becoming community partners, rather than outright members, New Zealand and Australia would avoid the problem of not actually being in south-east Asia "while acknowledging the value Australia and New Zealand could bring to ASEAN".

"As ASEAN community partners, Australia and New Zealand would have full ASEAN rights and obligations."

The current ASEAN members are Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos and Brunei.