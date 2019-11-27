TODAY |

New Zealand sends more doctors and nurses to Samoa, along with funding for 100k vaccines

Source:  1 NEWS

Up to 15 specialists, medical supplies and additional Samoan-speaking doctors and nurses will be sent from New Zealand as the measles outbreak continues to rip through Samoa. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Samoans in New Zealand are rallying in support of loved ones back home. Source: 1 NEWS

Earlier this month, the Government stepped up its response as the death toll in Samoa reached 39 - the vast majority of which have been children. Almost 3000 cases have now been reported.

Today, further nurse vaccinators, intensive care specialists and Samoan-speaking medical professionals will be deployed, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters announced. 

Six more children under four years old have died in Samoa since yesterday as measles crisis rages on

"The Samoan health system is under serious strain with growing numbers of people, many of whom are very young, needing complex care as a result of the measles outbreak," Mr Peters said. 

"This latest package of support includes funding a further 100,000 measles and rubella vaccines and a machine to support oxygen production to help meet the unprecedented demand for oxygen in Samoan hospitals."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Helen Petousis-Harris joined TVNZ1’s Breakfast to discuss the epidemic in Samoa, where 39 people have died – mostly children. Source: Breakfast

Mr Peters said the Government is looking at providing psychological support for Samoan health workers "who have been confronted with some distressing cases in very demanding conditions". 

Thirty vaccination nurses were previously sent by New Zealand, with Mr Peters telling media on November 18 he was waiting to hear what further assistance Samoa needed.

New Zealand
Health
Pacific Islands
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Auckland tenants ordered to pay $2k after illicit swimming pool turns backyard into a 'bog'
2
Half of all Auckland bus trips expected to be free next week as more drivers join fares strike
3
Pakistan cricket stars eat dinner with Indian taxi driver in Australia after he refuses to let them pay for fare
4
Black Caps youngster Glenn Phillips dismissively reverses six as he smashes 156 in Auckland win
5
Revealed: The most affordable place in New Zealand for first-home buyers
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:30

Bird deterrant spikes to be installed on pylons after droppings blamed for large power outage
01:56

Wairarapa farmers encouraged to use discount dung beetles to help protect waterways

00:25

Only 10% of NZ websites selling vaping products ask for proof of age, research finds

Document leak reveals why the NZ First Foundation was set up