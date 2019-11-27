New Zealand sends more doctors and nurses to Samoa, along with funding for 100k vaccines

Up to 15 specialists, medical supplies and additional Samoan-speaking doctors and nurses will be sent from New Zealand as the measles outbreak continues to rip through Samoa.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Earlier this month, the Government stepped up its response as the death toll in Samoa reached 39 - the vast majority of which have been children. Almost 3000 cases have now been reported.

Today, further nurse vaccinators, intensive care specialists and Samoan-speaking medical professionals will be deployed, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters announced.

Six more children under four years old have died in Samoa since yesterday as measles crisis rages on

"The Samoan health system is under serious strain with growing numbers of people, many of whom are very young, needing complex care as a result of the measles outbreak," Mr Peters said.

"This latest package of support includes funding a further 100,000 measles and rubella vaccines and a machine to support oxygen production to help meet the unprecedented demand for oxygen in Samoan hospitals."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Mr Peters said the Government is looking at providing psychological support for Samoan health workers "who have been confronted with some distressing cases in very demanding conditions".