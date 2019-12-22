New Zealand sending 22 extra firefighters to help in Australian bushfire crisis

New Zealand is sending 22 more firefighters across the Tasman to help their Australian counterparts.

The extra personnel, which includes 20 firefighters, a strike team leader and a liaison officer, will leave for Australia on January 8 after a formal request for further assistance was made earlier this week.

The will be on the front lines on two five-day rotations.

“The devastation caused by these fires is taking a substantial toll on our Australian neighbours and we will continue to do what we can to assist as they deal with this extremely dynamic, dangerous and ongoing situation,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

“New Zealanders around the country have expressed their condolences to those who have lost loved ones and sympathy to all affected, and I extend mine too. It’s simply devastating to see the scale of the loss.

“I’ve been in contact with Prime Minister Scott Morrison again this week to share our collective support for our neighbours and friends, and what they’re experiencing.”