New Zealand to send police contingent to Bougainville for referendum

New Zealand is sending regional police to Bougainville ahead of the region's non-binding referendum on independence from Papua New Guinea.

Voting will be cast between November 23 and December 7 - asking if Bougainville should be an independent nation or have greater powers in Papua New Guinea.

"New Zealand has accepted an invitation from the Government of Papua New Guinea and the Government of the Autonomous Region of Bougainville to lead an unarmed police contingent of up to 30 regional police officers," New Zealand foreign Minister Winston Peters said.

"New Zealand has a close interest in Bougainville’s stability and development."

The 2001 Bougainville Peace Agreement, that was created at the close of a bloody nine-year civil war, outlined the referendum of the region's future status must be held "no sooner than 10, and no later than 15 years".

The vote was delayed twice this year, according in Reuters.

Mr Peters said the police contingent was part of $4.3 million New Zealand put towards the referendum, and would be joining 11 others "who have been assisting with preparation work this year".

"The mandate of the mission is to advise and support the Bougainville Police Service.