TODAY |

New Zealand sees highest number of new home consents since 1970s

Source:  1 NEWS

Last year New Zealand had the highest number of new home consents since the mid-1970s.

Houses in Auckland (file picture). Source: istock.com

The number of new homes consented in the year ended November 2019 reached 37,010, according to the latest data from Stats NZ.

It’s the first time in 45-years that New Zealand’s annual number of new homes consented has risen over 37,000, as the country continues to experience a housing crisis.

There were 37,919 new homes consented in the year ended September 1974, while the overall record is still 40,025 in the February 1974 year.

The population of New Zealand in the mid-1970s was around three million, compared with about 4.9 million today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Tagata Pasifika spoke to an Auckland family of six forced to sleep in one room due to a lack of available housing. Source: Tagata Pasifika

Stats NZ findings show the number of new homes has been generally increasing since late 2011, coming off lows in 2009 and 2011 when fewer than 14,000 new homes were consented annually.

Thirteen percent more new homes were consented in the November 2019 year nationally, compared with a year ago.

The Wellington region saw 3,036 new homes consented in the latest year, the highest annual number since over 4,000 new homes were consented in the mid-1970s.

Auckland saw 14,866 new consents in the year ended November 2019 while Waikato had 4,176 and Canterbury had 5,310.

New Zealand
Auckland
Christchurch and Canterbury
Wellington
Property
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
All Blacks, NZR looking for new major sponsor after AIG blows final whistle
2
Lotto may use private investigator to find $17.1 million winner
3
Kiwi op-shops drowning under deluge of unsellable junk
4
Dan Carter, Brodie Retallick both score for Japanese club Kobelco Steelers in season's first game
5
Police name two people found dead after shooting near Castlepoint
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Mike King 'thought he was on the way out' after serious motorcycle crash

Whale dies after becoming stranded on Northland beach

Thousands of students to find out NCEA exam results today
00:52

Investigations underway into Auckland bus crash that ran over woman and baby