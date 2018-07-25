 

New Zealand scientists disappointed Viagra trial on pregnant women called off

Laura Twyman
Kiwi researchers are disappointed after a Dutch trial where Viagra was being administered to pregnant women, has urgently been called off.

It comes after an alarming number of mothers losing their babies. Source: 1 NEWS

It comes after the Netherlands trial saw more than twice the number of mothers on the drug lose babies, than those on the placebo.

The drug, also called sildenafil, was administered in the hope it would boost the health of babies suffering from severe stunted growth in the womb, by increasing blood flow through the placenta.

The trial is one of four internationally, one of which was carried out in New Zealand and Australia with over 100 women.

Researchers here found no clear evidence of a positive effect from sildenafil, but no evidence of harm.

Chief investigator of the AusNZ study Dr Katie Groom said "within our study we were actually hopeful there was some indication of a positive effect".

"For all of us as researchers and clinicians across the world we are disappointed at the moment."

"We had some really good pre-clinical scientific evidence and evidence from animal studies that this may be the first ever therapy, because currently we don’t have any treatments for these babies."

She has no concerns for the participants of a New Zealand and Australian trial.

In the Netherlands, 19 newborns whose mothers were on the drug died, including 11 who had developed a lung disorder called persistent pulmonary hypertension.

In the placebo group there were nine new-born deaths, but none related to that disorder.

"Within the NZAus trial only two cases of pulmonary hypertension were reported, in one case the mother had received sildenafil and the other placebo therapy," said chief investigator of the AusNZ study Dr Katie Groom.

Dr Groom says the Dutch findings are unexpected.

"As yet, it is unclear whether this increase in pulmonary hypertension was caused by sildenafil treatment."

But she supports the decision made by Dutch investigators to discontinue to the study.

"It's important we stop the trials now and look at our information in a bit more detail."

Researchers recommend at this stage that no one takes the drug to aid the development of unborn babies.

