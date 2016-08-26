New Zealand scientists among team to delve into deepest parts of Pacific Ocean

A team of scientists, including New Zealanders, will leave soon to explore one of the deepest parts of the Pacific Ocean - the Kermadec Trench.

Fish in the ocean (file picture). Source: istock.com

The three-week expedition aboard NIWA's flagship research vessel Tangaroa has scientists from Denmark, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile and New Zealand onboard, who will investigate the biogeochemistry and biology at the bottom of the 10km deep trench.

The trench begins about 120km off the coast of New Zealand, and extends northeast for 1500km.

There are challenges to the research - project leader Professor Ronnie Glud from the University of Southern Denmark says the great depths of the Kermadec Trench have pressure and temperature issues that affect samples.

The science team has developed different autonomous instruments that, once released from the ship, sink to the bottom and conduct pre-programmed experiments and measurements.

NIWA's Ashley Rowden says it is exciting for New Zealand to be involved in the expedition.

"We definitely expect to find and describe new organisms and unravel their importance for the processing of organic material in the deep sea," he said.