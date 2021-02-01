New Zealand says there is 'clear evidence' of severe human rights abuses against Uyghurs in China

New Zealand is teaming up with Australia to express "grave concerns" over "credible" reports of severe human rights abuses in the treatment of Uyghurs in Xinjiang, China.

Nanaia Mahuta. Source: Getty

In a joint statement, Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta and her Australian counterpart Marise Payne said there was "clear evidence of severe human rights abuses".

That included restrictions on freedom of religion, mass surveillance, large-scale extra-judicial detentions, as well as forced labour and forced birth control and sterilisation.

It comes after the EU, UK, US and Canada launched coordinated sanctions against Xinjiang.

New Zealand welcomed the move and said it shared the "deep concerns".

