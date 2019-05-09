New Zealand SAS member dies following training incident in Auckland

A member of the New Zealand Special Air Service (SAS) has died following a training incident in Auckland last night.

The trooper was immediately airlifted to Auckland City Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) said in a statement.



It comes as the NZDF and the United States Army Aviation Regiment carried out a joint military exercise, involving personnel and aircraft, in Auckland and Waiouru, beginning May 8, and scheduled to finish on May 23, the NZDF said on Facebook.



The training exercise, which is being conducted "to practise counter-terrorism integration techniques between the two countries," involves day and night flying, and live firing within the Kaipara Air Weapons Range.



The soldier's family has been informed and are being supported following the incident.



Police are investigating on behalf of the Coroner, and the NZDF will hold a Court of Inquiry into the death, they said.



In a statement, Acting Defence Minister Winston Peters said, "Our deepest condolences and sympathies go to the family of the New Zealand SAS trooper killed in a training accident last night.

"As the Police and New Zealand Defence Force are investigating the incident, I have no further comment to make at this time."