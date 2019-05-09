TODAY |

New Zealand SAS member dies following training incident in Auckland

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Defence

A member of the New Zealand Special Air Service (SAS) has died following a training incident in Auckland last night.

The trooper was immediately airlifted to Auckland City Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) said in a statement.

It comes as the NZDF and the United States Army Aviation Regiment carried out a joint military exercise, involving personnel and aircraft, in Auckland and Waiouru, beginning May 8, and scheduled to finish on May 23, the NZDF said on Facebook. 

The training exercise, which is being conducted "to practise counter-terrorism integration techniques between the two countries," involves day and night flying, and live firing within the Kaipara Air Weapons Range. 

The soldier's family has been informed and are being supported following the incident.

Police are investigating on behalf of the Coroner, and the NZDF will hold a Court of Inquiry into the death, they said.

In a statement, Acting Defence Minister Winston Peters said, "Our deepest condolences and sympathies go to the family of the New Zealand SAS trooper killed in a training accident last night.

"As the Police and New Zealand Defence Force are investigating the incident, I have no further comment to make at this time."

No further details will be released until the soldier's wider family is informed of his death.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The trooper was critically injured in an exercise in Auckland last night. Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    New Zealand
    Auckland
    Defence
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    00:22
    The trooper was critically injured in an exercise in Auckland last night.
    New Zealand SAS member dies following training incident in Auckland
    2
    Traffic is at a standstill on Auckland's Southern Motorway due to an incident south of the city.
    Person dies after reportedly falling from moving vehicle on major Auckland motorway, traffic at a standstill
    3
    Europe Correspondent Joy Reid spoke to the locals to find out what they think of the name.
    Hello, Archie! Prince Harry, Meghan introduce the world to their son
    4
    A Hastings District Councillor says locals and tourists were prevented from going up the mountain and felt intimidated.
    Te Mata Peak visitors 'told to turn back' and 'felt intimidated' as Mongrel Mob held apparent patching ceremony
    5
    Paul Buchanan explained the history of the military’s use of marine mammals.
    Beluga whale accused of being Russian spy highlights 'militarisation of the arctic'
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE
    00:47
    Intelligence and policy analyst Paul Buchanan explained the UK’s provisional conditions in allowing for the rollout of the network.

    New Zealand told to follow UK example over handling of Huawei 5G network
    04:12
    Speaking to TVNZ1’s Breakfast this morning DHB Chief Executive Nick Chamberlain says measles is “an incredibly dangerous disease”.

    'It’s an incredibly dangerous disease' - Northland DHB concerned for unvaccinated children contracting measles
    06:02
    Newsroom Pro managing editor Bernard Hickey spoke to Breakfast about KiwiBuild’s supply problem.

    Dream of young renters owning their own home 'receding further and further away into the future' - business expert
    05:17
    Greenpeace Aotearoa NZ CEO Russell Norman told Breakfast why he wasn’t impressed by the Government’s climate change policy.

    Climate change amendment bill 'unenforceable, problematic' - says Greenpeace New Zealand leader