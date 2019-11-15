New Zealand’s oldest driver celebrates 107th birthday

Te Kauwhata man Bob Moorfield has just celebrated his 107th birthday.

The oldest driver in New Zealand has lived in the town, just south of the Bombay Hills, for 100 of those years and says he watched the pace of life speed up.

“You come down here and there’s nowhere to park,” he observes.

“You have to come down here early in the morning before everybody gets here," he laughs.

He’s lived in a number of houses on Moorfield Road in his time, including one that burnt down when he was 102 years old.

“I don’t think I’ve ever really got over it,” he tells TVNZ1's Seven Sharp.

Now he’s back in his parent’s old house, complete with a grand four-poster bed.

And for this undisputed king of longevity there’s a mayoral birthday shindig at the local council chambers - in his speech declaring he will “try and carry on for the next 20 years if possible”.