Woman in her 90s becomes NZ's 19th Covid-19 death, five new cases reported

A woman in her 90s from Auckland has died, bringing the national Covid-19 death toll to 19.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield said none of the nine were confirmed to have Covid-19 but they were being monitored as close contacts. Source: 1 NEWS

The woman died at Waitakere Hospital. She is the third person from St Margaret's Rest Home to die with the virus.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed the death today, adding that the woman was a confirmed case of Covid-19 and had underlying health conditions.

"Her family have expressed the gratitude to the Waitakere Hospital staff who cared for their loved one," Dr Bloomfield said.

Today, five more people were found to have Covid-19 in New Zealand. All are linked to existing cases, including three from the St Margaret's Rest Home cluster.

The new cases are made up of one confirmed case and four probable cases.

The national total is now 1469 cases, a net reduction of one case since six previously probable cases have been deemed still under investigation or not confirmed.

The total number of confirmed cases, which is the number New Zealand reports to the World Health Organisation, is 1122. That is the number used to compare against other countries, such as Australia, who only report confirmed cases, Dr Bloomfield said.

Cases had been deemed probable as a precautionary measure if the person had links to existing cases, and Dr Bloomfield said the Ministry of Health would continue to report on them and update the net total each day as probable cases are ruled out.

Yesterday 2939 tests were carried out, with the lower number reflecting the pattern across previous weekends. In total, almost 124,000 tests have been carried out in New Zealand.

Now, 1180 people have recovered from the virus in New Zealand, up 38 on yesterday, which is 80 per cent of cases.

There are still seven people in hospitals throughout the country, including one person in intensive care at Middlemore Hospital.

There are still 16 significant clusters in New Zealand - no change from previous days.

