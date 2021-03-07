New Zealand returns to some semblance of normal after alert level drop

Auckland is now at Covid-19 Alert Level 2 and the rest of the country at Alert Level 1.

After a cabinet meeting on Friday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed the plan to lower the alert levels after there were no new Covid-19 cases in the community for five days in a row.

Ardern said Cabinet will review the decision at the end of next week, with a view to moving Auckland to Alert Level 1 at the start of next weekend.

Auckland was moved to an Alert Level 3 lockdown on February 28 and the rest of the country to Alert Level 2 for a period of seven days, after two new Covid-19 community cases were announced last Saturday night.

It has now been six days with no new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand. The most recent community case was reported on February 28 and linked to the Auckland February cluster.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff yesterday said community cooperation had helped to stop the spread of the virus and he would continue to lobby the government to prioritise Auckland over other areas less impacted by the virus, when the vaccine is rolled out to the public.

Despite the lower alert levels public health officials are warning New Zealanders, and particularly Aucklanders, to remain vigilant.

That means Aucklanders behaving as if they are in Alert Level 2 and following Alert Level 2 rules even if they travel outside their region, Professor Shaun Hendy, from Auckland University research centre Te Pūnaha Matatini said.

At Alert Level 2 social gatherings are restricted to 100 people, physical distancing of 2m is required in public and supermarkets and shops and 1m in most workplaces, cafes, gyms and restaurants. Face coverings are required on public transport and domestic flights and encouraged in places where physical distancing is not possible.