New Zealand resident charged over 'witchcraft' deaths of five family members in Fiji

New Zealand resident Muhammad Raheesh has appeared at the Nadi Magistrates court this afternoon charged with five counts of murder and one count of attempted murder over the deaths of five people in the same family in Nadi, Fiji.

A one-year-old was also found crawling at the scene. The baby was hospitalised but has since been released.



The father of the two children who died told the Fiji Sun that his father-in-law, who also died in the incident, was interested in witchcraft, according to AAP.



"I never saw anyone or any family so much into witchcraft than my in-laws," he said. "I used to see my in-laws and other witchdoctors making a doll from dough and poking needles in it. I always took my daughters away into the bedroom."