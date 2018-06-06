 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


New Zealand researchers discover that too much oxygen could actually kill you

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A ground-breaking study by New Zealand researchers has found that administering too much oxygen can kill seriously ill patients.

It had long been thought that administering oxygen can’t harm seriously ill patients.
Source: 1 NEWS

It's long been thought that administering oxygen can't harm these patients and the researchers say their findings could save thousands of lives around the world.

The New Zealand study, published in the prestigious Lancet medical journal shows administering excessive oxygen increases the risk of death for seriously ill patients by 21 per cent, amounting to around one extra death for every 71 patients. 

"There are millions of people around the world who receive oxygen for acute illness every day. So that gives you an idea of the potential global health importance of the study findings," said Paul Young, researcher. 

He, along with Canadian researchers, analysed the results of oxygen therapy for more than 16,000 patients.

In New Zealand and around the world, patients are generally given oxygen if levels drop below 90 per cent.

Intensive care specialist Colin McArthur says they knew they needed to give enough oxygen to keep the levels at a point that was considered safe, "but we didn't pay much attention to how high they went".  

But the findings suggest a slightly lower oxygen level could be better for the patient than being topped up with too much. 

"Human beings have adapted to breathe 21 per cent oxygen in the air around us. Anything more than that represents a physiological stress," Paul Young said. 

Oxygen can be a lifesaver in many cases, but exactly what level of oxygen is dangerous is not yet known and more research is underway.

But these findings alone will change international guidelines, says Richard Beasley of the New Zealand Medical Research Institute.

"The strength of evidence is now strong enough that this will now mandate changes in clinical practice not only in New Zealand but also around the world," he said. 

A study looking at 1,000 intensive care patients in New Zealand and Australia is being completed, with results expected early next year.

Related

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Missing Blenheim schoolgirl found safe and well at friend's house

01:55
2
Rick Houenipwela is on his first official visit to New Zealand.

Solomon Islands PM reveals fears about China’s growing influence in the Pacific

00:12
3
Farmer Barend Swanepoel saw the fireball crash to earth in Ottosdal, near the border with Botswana.

Caught on video: Asteroid slams into rural South African farm at 50 times the speed of sound

00:41
4
The Prime Minister said today her and partner Clarke Gayford are excited "to do this".

'False alarm' - Jacinda Ardern's partner Clarke Gayford sends social media into a spin with tweet about baby

5
In the North Island snow and ice forced the closure of the Desert Road.

Desert Road snow sparks call to delay non-urgent travel

00:40
Tua got the rescue he deserved, having spent a couple of lonely nights at the family home.

Watch: Touching moment ecstatic dog is reunited with owner after being left behind in helicopter rescue from Tolaga Bay floods

Toa got the rescue he deserved, having spent a couple of lonely nights at the family home.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:45
A mass of logs and forestry debris can be seen littered around the area.

Watch: Helicopter footage shows aftermath of devastating flooding in Tolaga Bay that led to family being airlifted off rooftop

A mass of logs and forestry debris can be seen littered around the area.

04:01
Sarsha Tyrrell says the last three months have been "exhausting" for her and her two-year-old daughter.

Watch: Emotional mum says two-year-old daughter ‘wakes most nights crying’ after being forced out of failed Tauranga housing development Bella Vista

Sarsha Tyrrell says the last three months have been "exhausting" for her and her girl.

00:41
The Prime Minister said today her and partner Clarke Gayford are excited "to do this".

'False alarm' - Jacinda Ardern's partner Clarke Gayford sends social media into a spin with tweet about baby

While a heavily-pregnant PM continues with her daily business, a slip of the tongue by the country's "First Bloke" has provided a window into the nation's nerves.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 