 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


New Zealand researcher leads first worldwide invasive species register

share

Source:

NZN

The first worldwide checklist of invasive species has been compiled through an international collaboration led by a New Zealand researcher.

Native bush in the Waitakere Ranges

The Global Register of Introduced and Invasive Species (GRIIS) is described an open-access, evidence-based information platform.

The register deems an introduced species to be invasive when it has had a negative impact on biodiversity.

Auckland University honorary academic Shyama Pagad says it has been a huge project involving scientists and government staff from many countries.

"It is vital to helping countries track and monitor how invasive species are impacting biodiversity and fragile ecosystems and the main pathways for invasive species," she said.

While they aim to have a complete global register by the end of 2018, the researchers have completed their baseline of data for 20 countries and three territories.

They found that, on average, a quarter of the 6400 invasive species catalogued have had a negative impact on biodiversity and ecosystems.

Cross-border trade and transport are seen as the principal driver of new species introductions.

The researchers say knowing which species are where is central to evaluating their risk, identifying priority species and slowing the rate of new invasions.

The register will be updated regularly.

Related

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:43
1
Jacinda Ardern yesterday announced her government would be scrapping the targets brought in by National.

Watch: 'Lazy, dumb, government' – Bill English slams Labour's decision to abolish the Better Public Service targets

2
According to a Government report, petrol prices across the country may not be reasonable.

High sulphur petrol batches damage Auckland vehicles

01:17
3
Jacinda Ardern announces government inquiry in mental health and addiction services

Watch: Jacinda Ardern announces major government inquiry into mental health and addiction services - 'Too many still have unhappy stories to tell'

4

Mongrel Mob gang patches bought by Kiwi customers via Chinese website

00:20
5
At least nine people have been injured by a volcanic eruption and avalanche near a ski resort in central japan.

One person confirmed dead after Japan ski mountain eruption

00:48
Laree Anderson received a donated heart just three months ago, without which she would be dead.

'Have the conversation' - Woman who received life-saving heart transplant urges Kiwis to become donors

Laree Anderson received her transplant last year - just three months ago - at age 39.

03:39
Shaun Robinson says the extent of the government inquiry is "very encouraging".

Ministerial inquiry a chance to 're-boot our approach' to mental health, says foundation

The Mental Health Foundation's chief executive Shaun Robinson says the scope of the inquiry is "very encouraging".


05:05
Entertainment Correspondent Maude Garrett gives her thoughts from LA.

Shape of Water, Dunkirk front-runners as Oscars nominations released

Mudbound director of photography Rachel Morrison is the first woman nominated for best cinematography.

00:08
The waves never came, but Alaska Police in the town of Kodiak were not taking any chances.

Panicked locals evacuate after tsunami warning as 7.9 earthquake strikes off Alaska

A widespread tsunami warning was issued, but then cleared, with Civil Defence agency saying there was no threat to NZ.

02:04
Chloe Jordan is back home after a week in hospital, suffering acute kidney failure which has been linked to tampons.

'Really shaking' - Hamilton teen tells of terrifying toxic shock syndrome scare linked to tampons

Chloe Jordan is back home after a week in hospital, suffering acute kidney failure.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 