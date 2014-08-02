New Zealand researcher leads first worldwide invasive species register

The first worldwide checklist of invasive species has been compiled through an international collaboration led by a New Zealand researcher.

Native bush in the Waitakere Ranges

The Global Register of Introduced and Invasive Species (GRIIS) is described an open-access, evidence-based information platform.

The register deems an introduced species to be invasive when it has had a negative impact on biodiversity.

Auckland University honorary academic Shyama Pagad says it has been a huge project involving scientists and government staff from many countries.

"It is vital to helping countries track and monitor how invasive species are impacting biodiversity and fragile ecosystems and the main pathways for invasive species," she said.

While they aim to have a complete global register by the end of 2018, the researchers have completed their baseline of data for 20 countries and three territories.

They found that, on average, a quarter of the 6400 invasive species catalogued have had a negative impact on biodiversity and ecosystems.

Cross-border trade and transport are seen as the principal driver of new species introductions.

The researchers say knowing which species are where is central to evaluating their risk, identifying priority species and slowing the rate of new invasions.