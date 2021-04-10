New Zealand to remember Prince Philip with memorial after formal funeral — Ardern

New Zealand will hold a memorial for Prince Philip in the wake of his death yesterday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

However she says they're awaiting guidance from the Royal family.

Prince Philip died at Buckingham Palace yesterday, aged 99, the Royal family announced last night (NZ time).

A memorial in New Zealand will take place after the Duke of Edinburgh's formal funeral in the UK.

"We will be entirely guided by the wishes of Her Majesty," Ardern said today.

"It goes without saying that at this sad time. On behalf of the New Zealand people, we share our condolences with the Royal family."

Speaking to media today, Ardern said Prince Philip had a "strong connection to New Zealand".

"For over 50 years, the Duke of Edinburgh awards have connected him to thousands of New Zealand young people and of course, perhaps most importantly, he has served in support of Her Majesty the Queen for many, many years in her service to New Zealand, the Commonwealth and indeed the world," she said.

"Flags will be flown at half mast in New Zealand in recognition and acknowledgement of the passing of the Duke."