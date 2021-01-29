New Zealand refuses entry to cruise ship after only 29 of 90 crew granted visas

Tour and concert organisers coming to New Zealand have been reminded to have all Covid-19 border requirements approved after a cruise ship sailed for Aotearoa earlier this month despite not having clearance for all its crew.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Officials confirmed the cruise ship’s indiscretion this afternoon, less than a day after an isolation hotel voucher bungle involving popular Australian children's music group The Wiggles was resolved by the Government — albeit with a similar warning to the one issued today.

The ship, Le Laperouse, was travelling from Singapore to New Zealand to offer domestic cruises, Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi said.

Visas were granted for 29 of its crew, but Immigration NZ declined visas for 61 other crew members after the application was first sent through on January 8.

The ship, which is currently hovering outside New Zealand's exclusive economic zone, left Singapore on January 10.

related Children rejoice: The Wiggles' isolation hotel voucher blunder now resolved

“That approval was on the condition that Le Laperouse obtained the necessary visas from Immigration New Zealand (INZ). That was made clear to the ship’s agents at least twice,” Faafoi said.

“I understand that INZ received a request for border exceptions for 90 foreign crew members on board the vessel 48 hours before it began its journey to New Zealand. INZ granted visas to 29 of the crew who were considered essential for the operation of the ship to travel to New Zealand for the purpose of delivering it to a business and for refit or refurbishment.”

“Immigration declined visas for the other 61 crew who were not considered essential for the purpose of the ship’s travel here. The ship should have waited for decisions on visas to be completed to ensure those on board complied with New Zealand immigration requirements when the ship entered our border.”

A second visa application for the 61 crew was made on January 22 and declined on Wednesday.

The ship had two options, Faafoi said.

“Those options are that it turn around and refuel and restock somewhere else. If it cannot do that, the ship will be escorted to port. If it docks, the ship and 29 of the 90 crew who do have visas approved for maintenance could stay. The 61 other crew will be required to leave New Zealand as soon as possible.

“The other option is for the ship to dock, refuel and restock, and leave immediately.

“I have been told they will be escorted, but by who we don’t know yet,” Faafoi said.

“If they come to New Zealand, 61 of them will be coming home.

Faafoi said he was unaware of claims that MBIE had told the ship to drop off the 61 crew members in New Caledonia.

“I want to reiterate the Prime Minister’s clear message last week that where people are organising events, such as concerts or tours, they need to have all the necessary paperwork and Covid compliance requirements sorted before they make bookings, sell tickets, or try to bring workers into New Zealand.”