New Zealand records two new cases of Covid-19 in the community today

New Zealand has recorded four new cases of Covid-19 today, two of which are in the community and two in managed isolation.

The Ministry of Health provided today's official update in a statement, with no media conference being held.

Both community cases of the virus have been linked to the Auckland August cluster.

The first community case is a close contact of an existing confirmed case that has been epidemiologically linked to the cluster. The second is a household contact of a confirmed case linked to the Mt Roskill Evangelical Church sub-cluster.

The Ministry of Health says both of the people confirmed with the virus were already in isolation.

Two are imported cases and were detected in managed isolation facilities. The first is a male child and the second is a woman in her 20s - both arrived from India on August 23 and they are each a close contact of separate previously reported confirmed cases.

There are 70 people linked to the community cluster who remain in the Auckland quarantine facility, which includes 52 people who have tested positive for Covid-19 and their household contacts.

As of today, there are four people in hospital with the virus - three are stable and in isolation on a ward. One is in Middlemore Hospital and two are in North Shore Hospital.

The fourth person is in Waikato Hospital in ICU.

Two previously reported cases are considered to have recovered today – both were community cases.

There are now 118 active cases of the virus in New Zealand.