New Zealand records no new Covid-19 cases for second day in a row

The number of active cases in the country remains unchanged at 22. One person remains at Auckland City Hospital, where they remain in a stable condition. All of the cases returned from overseas and were, or are, in managed isolation facilities, Dr Bloomfield said.

Approximately 4530 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total to 402,000.



Dr Bloomfield also warned about the possibility of community transmission in the future following an uptick in cases in the US and Australia.



He said yesterday's developments in Melbourne - where 10 areas have gone back under lockdown - serve as "a reminder that community transmission in the future is a real possibility and we may, here, need to take local measures to counteract community transmission if it occurs again.”



The Ministry of Health is still working to contact around 367 people who left isolation facilities between June 9 and June 16, before stricter rules were brought in around testing. That number is unchanged from yesterday.