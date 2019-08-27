New Zealand is racist 'in quite a few areas', new Race Relations Commissioner says

New Zealand "has an issue" when it comes to racism, says the new Race Relations Commissioner.

Meng Foon stepped up as the new Race Relations Commissioner yesterday. The former Gisborne mayor will lead the Human Rights Commission in promoting positive race relations.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Asked on TVNZ1's Q+A if New Zealand was a racist country, Mr Foon said: "Yes."

"In quite a few areas it is.

"There's the unconscious bias, casual racism, direct racism is really bad, discrimination of all sorts, we do have an issue."

But Mr Foon said the compassion of New Zealand showed in the wake of the March 15 terrorist attack.

"When the massacre happened in Christchurch, thousands of New Zealanders came out and supported the grieving families and said 'this is not our country'.

"Let's work on that and build on the goodwill of good New Zealanders."

Your playlist will load after this ad