New Zealand public have to wait a bit longer to meet Jacinda Ardern's 'very alert and one hungry baby'

New Zealanders have celebrated the arrival of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's daughter, but the public will have to wait a bit longer to meet the First Baby.

Jacinda Ardern gave birth to a healthy baby girl on Thursday, the first for her and partner Clarke Gayford.

Congratulations have continued to come in from world leaders since, with the prime minister's office today confirming the Queen had sent a personal letter to the couple.

Ms Ardern met Her Majesty for the first time in April.

Meanwhile, dozens of reporters waited for the good news after Ms Ardern was taken to Auckland Hospital for the birth and have been hoping to catch a glimpse of the new family.

The trio are expected to briefly address media on their way home before settling in for a stint away from the limelight - but Ms Ardern's office has now confirmed that won't be happening on Friday.

While everyone was well, "if not a bit tired", they would be spending another night in the ward.

Nurses have described the baby as "very alert and one hungry baby".

She was one of 24 children born at the hospital - the country's largest public facility - on Thursday.

Ms Ardern has been given no preferential treatment during her stay in the maternity ward - although a security detail has been on hand - and she was driven to the hospital by Mr Gayford.

Meanwhile, speculation will also likely turn to baby names, with no clues provided in Thursday's announcements.

Asked about which surname would be given, Ms Ardern in January said she expected the baby to be a Gayford.

"I'll probably try sneak in my name somehow," she said at the time.

However, in recent weeks she's said the picking process was going "terribly".