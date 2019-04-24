What New Zealand politicians have been gifted on the job revealed

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern received a Sevres ceramic ornament from French President Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte, Winston Peters accepted a Box of Cohiba Behike cigars from the Cuban ambassador and David Clark got cufflinks from the UAE's Minister of Happiness.

They're among the gifts declared in the 2019 Register of Pecuniary and Other Specified Interests of Members of Parliament presented in the House today.

MPs have to register their interests such as assets, debts and gifts they have received and the list presented today is as at January 31 this year.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern named diplomatic presents, New Zealand fashion designers and an expensive Sevre ceramic ornament from the French President is her list of gifts this year.

She also received a purse from Indonesian President Joko Widodo, a Piora Polskie fountain pen from Poland's President, an Afghan rug from Sheikh Abdullah of the United Arab Emirates and hospitality and tickets for an All Blacks-Australia match at Eden Park from New Zealand Rugby.

The Prime Minister also accepted a Columbia University-branded compass by Tiffany and Co from Columbia University, a Lapis lazuli box from Chile's Foreign Minister of Chile and a Gift basket from the Ambassador of Cuba.

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh gave Ms Ardern two signed framed photographs, and the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall also gave her a framed photo.

Ms Ardern received loaned items which are described as a "cumulative gift" from designers Juliette Hogan, Kiri Nathan, TAV, Emilia Wickstead, Harman Grubisa, and Zoe & Morgan.

Among interesting gifts on the list, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters accepted a box of Cohiba Behike cigars from Cuba's Ambassador to New Zealand.

National leader Simon Bridges received Friedensreich Hundertwasser artwork from Hundertwasser Non Profit Foundation in Vienna.

National MP Chris Bishop accepted complimentary tours and wine tastings at vineyards in Sonoma and Napa Valley from Chalk Hill Estate, California. This was gifted in 2018, and undertaken in February 2019.

Health Minister David Clark received a pair of Al Qilada brand cufflinks from the United Arab Emirates' Minister of Happiness.

Andrew Little received three boxes of Emirati date fruits, along with a limited edition book The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, and gold, silver, and bronze plated steel art works by Emirati sculptor Mattar Bin Lahej from UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.