New Zealand to play special role in Duke of Edinburgh's funeral

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
New Zealand will play a special role at the ceremonial funeral procession for Queen Elizabeth’s husband Prince Philip, who died on Friday, aged 99.

The Duke of Edinburgh had a long and eventful life, devoting his time to a range of charity organisations and causes. Source: 1 NEWS

Philip’s coffin will be moved to the State Entrance of Windsor Castle before leaving St George’s Chapel.

Buckingham Palace confirmed detachments from military unit which had special relationships with Philip will line the square inside the Castle as bells toll.

The coffin will be received to the national anthem under a guard of honour.

Date set for Prince Philip's private funeral

Commonwealth defence individuals from Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Trinidad and Tobago will observe as the coffin arrives at the Chapel.

"The Commonwealth defence advisers are recognised the special regimental relationships that the Duke of Edinburgh holds," a palace source confirmed.  

Prince Charles and other members of the royal family will take part in the procession on foot behind Philip’s coffin. The Queen will not walk in the procession.

Prince Harry to return for grandfather's funeral as Meghan stays in US

