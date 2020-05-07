New Zealand pilots union defends Covid-19 flight crew protocol

The New Zealand Air Line Pilots’ Association (NZALPA) have spoken out over what it says is misinformation in relation to Covid-19 flight crew protocols and the conditions for pilots while operating offshore.

Source: istock.com

In a statement, the union's president, Captain Andrew Ridling, said the country's airline pilots "have become concerned about misinformation circulating that these conditions are less stringent than what they are in practice."

Mr Ridling, who had recently returned from a flight from Hong Kong, said the pilots undergo "strict operating procedures" before flying, including a Covid-19 test undertaken within 48 hours prior to departure to the region.

The pilots are tested again upon their arrival in Hong Kong, before being quarantined in a hotel room using a single-use only key for the duration of their stay.

Personal protection equipment (PPE) must be worn throughout while transiting between the airport and hotel, and again on arrival in Auckland.

Flights to Australia, meanwhile, require pilots to be restricted in their movements from the flight deck, with pilots travelling back to New Zealand without disembarking.

The union says pilots returning from the United States, meanwhile, must isolate for 48 hours upon their return to New Zealand. They must also undergo a Covid-19 test while continuing to self-isolate until they receive the results of their test.

Pilots flying to Shanghai are required to enter a Chinese government-run quarantine facility, where they are then locked in their rooms and fed set meals. They are escorted to and from the facility and their aircraft by Chinese security and medical personnel wearing PPE.

“There is certainly little opportunity or desire by our members to cut corners on flights to and from international destinations,” Mr Ridling said.

“Our members take their roles and their responsibilities to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus extremely seriously and understand the enormity of consequences.