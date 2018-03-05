New Zealand pay-equity bill possible by mid-2018

 

The government is considering recommendations from a working group to make lodging pay equity claims easier with a view of introducing legislation mid-year.

Minister for Women Julie Anne Genter says the move will improve fairness in the workplace.
Source: Breakfast

Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Iain Lees-Galloway and Minister for Women Julie Anne Genter say the Joint Working Group on Pay Equity Principles, which was reconvened last month, has reported back to them.

The group is recommending clarifying and simplifying the process for starting a pay equity claim, making no changes to the principles on comparators and amending the Equal Pay Act 1972 to implement the principles.

The working group was reconvened last month to develop further recommendations that supplement the existing set of principles, developed by the original Joint Working Group in 2016.

Mr Lees-Galloway says the recommendations will soon be considered at Cabinet.

"We will consider the recommendations and look to introduce legislation mid-year," he says.

Close up shot of Julie-Anne Genter speaking to press

Source: Te Karere

Ms Genter says the government is committed to a better deal for women.

In November the government scrapped the previous National-led government's pay equity legislation, the Employment (Pay Equity and Equal Pay) Bill, saying it made equal pay claims more difficult for women.

It is working on its own bill.

National's legislation then turned up again, in the form of a member's bill under MP Denise Lee's name, drawn from the ballot last month.

