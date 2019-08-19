TODAY |

New Zealand part of international bid to reduce greenhouse gases

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Climate Change
Environment

The Government has announced today it is taking action to reduce potent greenhouse gases, with today's ratification of an agreement to reduce the levels of hydrofluorocarbon gases in the Earth's atmosphere.

“The global agreement to reduce these potent greenhouse gases is another step in New Zealand’s commitment to reduce global warming. It is estimated that this will avoid 0.5 degrees of warming by the end of the Century,” Minister for Climate Change James Shaw said in a statement.

The Kigali Amendment, which New Zealand ratified today in New York alongside a number of countries, is an international agreement to reduce the levels of hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) gases in the Earth’s atmosphere.

"This is major news for achieving our commitments under the Paris Agreement to cap global warming to 1.5 degrees” Mr Shaw said.

"HFCs were developed to replace other gases banned by the 1987 Montreal Protocol. The Montreal Protocol has resulted in a significant rebuilding of the Earth’s crucial ozone layer, with projections of up to 2 million fewer skin cancer cases by 2030.

“However, since its introduction, science has since shown that HFC gases – which replaced those banned by the Protocol – are potent greenhouse gases. HFCs capture heat from the sun and release it into the Earth's atmosphere – in some cases up to 14,800 times more so than carbon dioxide,” says Eugenie Sage in a statement.

“The Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol commits industrialised and developing member countries to reduce their HFC production and use over time.

"By 2036, HFC consumption will be 85 per cent less than in 2020,” she said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Green Buildings CEO Andrew Eagles spoke with Breakfast about the report, which suggests the industry could slash emissions by 1.2 million tonnes. Source: Breakfast
More From
New Zealand
Climate Change
Environment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:00
Gary Lineker backs down on All Blacks' haka comments after John Campbell calls him out on Twitter
2
Fiji produce maybe the most embarrassing moment of the Rugby World Cup so far
3
Steve Hansen tells reporter, 'assume what you like' about Brodie Retallick's fitness
4
Ardie Savea sports new goggles for All Blacks, but they're off within minutes
5
Measles outbreak: Auckland father's kiss of near death
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
04:36

Pro tips on how to store your kids' art and avoid clutter
03:59

Northland kumara grower giving Big Fresh’s famous giant vegetables a new lease of life to honour dad

04:35

Wellington candidate explains why he floated idea for letting women swim topless at public pools

Measles outbreak: Auckland father's kiss of near death