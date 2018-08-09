 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand needs to be able to close its border in a hurry if there is a global pandemic, experts warn

Mei Heron
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Science
Mei Heron

Researchers are calling for new laws to be put in place, despite the potential economic costs. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Science
Mei Heron
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1

New Zealand woman dies after jumping from bridge in Canada
2

'He struggled in midfield' - Ian Foster gives blunt analysis on Jordie Barrett's All Blacks chances at centre
3

John Armstrong's opinion: Jacinda Ardern's handling of potential economic downturn has been ordinary
4

'Disgusting': Pasifika man felt racially profiled while viewing property in Auckland's Herne Bay
5

Watch live as Don Brash speaks at free speech debate at Auckland University
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Transport Minister orders investigation after three bus crashes in two weeks
01:09
The Prime Minister believes New Zealand is well placed among its global counterparts in terms of the economy.

John Armstrong's opinion: Jacinda Ardern's handling of potential economic downturn has been ordinary

Auckland man found guilty of stomping pensioner to death after getting ripped off in drug deal

New Zealand woman dies after jumping from bridge in Canada

Watch live as Don Brash speaks at free speech debate at Auckland University

Topics
New Zealand

Mr Brash is speaking, after his planned speech at Massey was cancelled by the Vice Chancellor.
Topics
New Zealand
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
02:12
Brash said their actions just helped to prove his case.

Watch: Protesters shout down Don Brash as he tries to speak at Auckland University free speech debate - 'Don Brash represents hate'

Kiwi UFC star Israel Adesanya calls himself 'the black Kiwi, the real All Black' - wants title fight with Aussie Robert Whittaker

John Armstrong's opinion: Jacinda Ardern's handling of potential economic downturn has been ordinary

Government sets goal to have a million Kiwis speaking basic Te Reo Māori by 2040

Man who complained to Massey University about Don Brash speaking says he's now been 'threatened'

'Extra special' Goldie up for auction for first time

rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Arts and Culture

A painting by the renowned painter Charles Goldie is up for auction for the first time, after hanging unknown to the art world for 100 years.

The International Art Centre in Auckland will put three of the artist's works under the hammer on Tuesday alongside many other rare pieces by artists such as Don Binney, Gottfried Lindauer and Colin McCahon.

One of those is a portrait of Ahinata Te Rangituatini, also known as Kapi Kapi, dating back to 1918.

"We didn't know about this one," the centre's director Richard Thomson said.

"This one is a known sitter of Goldie, a very well known sitter. She was an Arawa chieftainess from Rotorua ... and she was 102 years old when this was painted.

"Goldie is known to have painted her up to 22 times but obviously this is the 23rd version that we were unaware of. She was a survivor of the Tarawera eruption, we know a lot about Kapi Kapi and of course there's a lot of recorded information on her but it's just the painting we didn't know existed."

He said he had sold two other Goldies for the family but the latest painting had never been mentioned.

"That makes it extra special that they've just kept it away. It really is lovely that it comes on the market 100 years later and is appropriately titled 'After 100 years'."

The programme estimated it would go for between $180,000-$260,000, but he said that would depend on how many interested people turned up.

"Someone could snap it up for $175,000 and they'd be laughing all the way to the bank but I'd be very surprised. It wouldn't surprise me if it went beyond $300,000. We've sold similar ones for well beyond that.

Last year, the centre sold a 1941 Goldie painting for $1.4 million at auction.

The portrait of Ahinata Te Rangituatini, also known as Kapi Kapi, dating back to 1918. Source: International Arts Centre
Topics
New Zealand
Arts and Culture