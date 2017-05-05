 

New Zealand Navy sailor missing in Samoa may have fallen into the ocean

Samoan police suspect a New Zealand man who failed to return from a day trip to a popular swimming hole a week ago, "either fell into the ocean" or was "struck by a wave."

Joseph Tua arrived in Samoa a week ago and failed to return from a day trip.
Source: Samoa Planet / 1 NEWS

Joseph Tua, a junior sailor for the New Zealand Navy, arrived in Samoa a week ago and went missing from To Sua Trench last weekend, according to Samoan Newspaper, Samoa Planet.

Police Spokesperson, Su'a LeMamea Tiumalu, told the Samoa Observer, the search for the 24-year-old is continuing and aren't giving up hope. 

"On the day of the incident, the sea was very rough," Mr Tiumalu said. 

"We suspect that he either fell into the ocean or he was struck by a wave."

"We will probably have to scale down the numbers but I can confirm that the Police are still looking for the young man."

Mr Tua's belongings were found on the beach and his car was located at the lagoon car park when it was locked up at 6pm.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade told 1 NEWS yesterday they are aware of Mr Tua's disappearance.

"Our High Commission in Apia is providing consular assistance to the family, and is in contact with the Samoan authorities," a spokesperson from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said.

As well as being a junior sailor, Mr Tua also holds the rank of Able Stores Accountant.

A spokesperson for the New Zealand Defence Force said his "Navy family are concerned for his safety and wellbeing."

The New Zealand High Commission in Apia is "providing consular assistance to the family, and is in contact with the Samoan authorities," the NZDF said.

Several relatives have flown to Samoa to help search efforts and are appealing to the public with any information surrounding his visit to the To Sua area to contact Samoa Police.

