New Zealand measles cases top 1000 mark as push to get vaccinations continues

Over 1000 people have been confirmed as having measles as officials continue to push for vaccinations to help end the latest outbreak.

The Ministry of Health today reported that there have been 1051 cases of measles for 2019.

The majority of these are in Auckland, which has seen 877 cases of measles.

Three further measles cases have also been confirmed in the Queenstown region today, bringing the total number of cases confirmed there since August 7 to seven.

In a statement, Southern DHB says one person with measles flew from Tauranga to Auckland on Air New Zealand flight 8134, and Auckland to Queenstown on Air New Zealand 635 on August 30.

The other two are ski and snowboard instructors with NZ Ski, a company that manages several ski fields in the region.

The DHB says the locations where these cases were known to be infectious with measles include the ski fields and multiple locations in Wakatipu/Queenstown area since August 28.

Another measles warning was issued by the Auckland Regional Public Health Service today after a man with measles travelled on an Air New Zealand flight from Auckland to Melbourne last Friday.

The passenger didn't know he had measles when he flew on Air New Zealand Flight NZ123, which departed shortly after 8.30pm on August 30.