 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


New Zealand manufacturing activity lifts in January

share

Source:

NZN

New Zealand's manufacturing activity lifted in January although fewer positive comments from businesses point to ongoing caution.

Manufacturing (file).

Manufacturing (file).

Source: istock.com

The BusinessNZ-Bank of New Zealand performance of manufacturing index rose 4.5 points to a seasonally adjusted 55.6 in January. It continued its run of expansionary readings above 50 in every month since October 2012, although it did not see a return to levels of expansion typically seen during 2017.

Businesses have been jittery since the formation of the Labour-led government as they wait to see what impact new policies will have on things like industrial relations, the labour market and trade as well as the property market.

BusinessNZ's executive director for manufacturing Catherine Beard says that while it is positive to see the PMI rebound somewhat after a sizeable drop in expansion during December, comments from manufacturers provide another angle to the story. New Zealand's manufacturing activity fell to a five-year low in December.

"The proportion of positive comments in January (50.7 per cent) was down by a fair margin compared with December (63.3 per cent) and November (65.1 per cent).

"While seasonal factors such as Christmas and holidays are typically mentioned around this time of year, those outlining negative comments have also focused on recent uncertainty that has led to softening activity and a slow start to the year for some," she said.

All five of the sub-indices lifted with production up 1.4 points to 54.9, employment up 1 point to 52.5, new orders up 5.9 points to 55.6, finished stocks up 1 point to 53.1 and deliveries up 5.5 points to 55.3.

Related

Business

Economy

Employment

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:44
1

Cyclone Gita latest: 'Significant weather' heading our way from 'troublemaker to the north'

02:24
2
Jane Foster said Oxfam is still waiting for contact to be re-established with two of Fiji's southern Lau islands, after the edge of Gita brushed them yesterday.

Here comes Gita! Wellingtonians told to brace for heavy rain, huge swells and high winds

01:22
3
As Cyclone Gita remnants approach New Zealand, how does it look for your weekend?

Cyclone Gita, packing 100km/h winds and heavy rain, is taking dead aim at New Zealand - but where will it hit?

4
A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle

Three people, including child seriously injured in crash north of Auckland

5
The man pictured took his late wife's ashes out for Valentine's Day.

The Valentine's Day post that struck a nerve: 'His love for her was and still is very strong'


02:44

Cyclone Gita latest: 'Significant weather' heading our way from 'troublemaker to the north'

TVNZ meteorologist Dan Corbett says: "Sometime Tuesday looks like we could be getting into some pretty rough weather".

Dead sperm whale's jaw sawed off with chainsaw in 'disgusting' act of 'desecration' at Tauranga beach

The huge decomposing mammal was found on Papamoa Beach on Thursday afternoon by fishermen.

00:40
CCTV footage shows the men entering the Mt Roskill store, before fleeing with a large amount of jewellery.

Raw video: Armed robbers smash through glass security doors of Auckland jewellery store, terrorise staff

CCTV footage shows the men forcibly entering the Mt Roskill store, before fleeing with a large amount of jewellery.

01:19
Mr Joyce has stood defiant against pressure to resign, in the wake of his staff sex scandal.

Watch: Barnaby Joyce lashes out at Malcolm Turnbull as 'inept', refusing to resign as Australia's deputy PM

Joyce has stood defiant against pressure to resign, in the wake of his staff sex scandal.

A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle

Three people, including child seriously injured in crash north of Auckland

SH1 near Warkworth is now reopen after the crash.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 