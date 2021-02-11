New Zealand man remains in custody over Viagra-fuelled samurai sword attack in Sydney

A Sydney real estate agent accused of attacking a woman with a samurai sword allegedly took four Viagra pills and repeatedly punched another woman involved in the incident, a court has heard.

Balmain realtor Karl Adon Howard was remanded in custody yesterday until at least April 8 after he allegedly tried to murder a 29-year-old woman on Monday.

The man is a New Zealander living in Sydney.

The alleged samurai sword attack at a home in Annandale came soon after he took a dose of Viagra and began trying to strangle a 27-year-old also in the residence, Newtown Local Court was told.

The details were revealed during a hearing yesterday afternoon concerning a proposed non-publication order covering the names of the women.

"The only reason for a person ... (taking) four Viagra pills before strangling and forcing his tongue down someone's throat is he must have had a sexual intent," Anthony Sissian, one of the women's lawyers, told the court.

Sissian argued the court could make an NPO to avoid causing undue distress or embarrassment to parties in offences of a sexual nature.

He said disclosure of the women's names would expose the women to "further significant, undue distress in addition to the extreme physical and psychological trauma they have already experienced".

"To do so would be cruel, inhumane and unnecessary," he said.

Howard allegedly punched the younger woman in the head four times before she escaped "by chance", the court heard.

"I hate to think if he didn't slip over and he did get to carry out his will," Sissian said.

Howard fled the home after the pre-dawn attack and was arrested in a nearby street.

The 44-year-old, who remains in hospital after being injured during his arrest, is charged with wounding with intent to murder, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and trespassing.

"He's got various physical injuries of his own, he's undergone surgery and we're just awaiting outcomes to understand what the doctors say," Howard's lawyer John Sutton told reporters outside court.

Sutton said he'd not had a detailed discussion with his client due to the ongoing medical treatment.

Asked about Howard's concern about a potential job loss, Mr Sutton said: "I think he's worried about more than just losing his job.

"It's a very unfortunate circumstance," he said.

Howard - a principal of Ray White Balmain - was stood down from the business on Monday and keeps that status "pending the resolution of charges against him", a Ray White spokesman said.

Howard has no current listings and the agency remains operational, with a co-owner as the licensee.

"The Ray White Group is an Australian family-owned and -led business and it expects a high standard of personal conduct from its members," the spokesman said.

"We do not condone violence in any form. We are concerned for the wellbeing of all involved and staff are being offered counselling services."