New Zealand man pleads guilty to fatal shooting of Gold Coast father

A New Zealand born man has pled guilty to the shooting murder of a Gold Coast father on the morning his trial was due to begin.

Taylor Ruatara was expected to defend allegations he fatally shot Jason Boyd, 41, at his Carrara home in December 2016 but will now be sentenced over the murder in Brisbane Supreme Court.

During initial court appearances in the same month, Ruatara's lawyer Michael Gatenby said he found the gun at the property while attending a party, and didn't realise it was real.

Ruatara claimed the gun belonged to Mr Boyd and "accidentally discharged", Mr Gatenby said.

Following the murder Ruatara went on the run with co-accused Renee Moseley but later handed himself in.

She was charged with offences including unlawful use of a motor vehicle and sentenced to a year in jail.

Ruatara will learn his punishment in Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday.

