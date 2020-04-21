TODAY |

New Zealand man dies in Peru from Covid-19

A New Zealand man has died in Peru due to Covid-19.

The 49-year-old man died at Easter.

Edward Spencer Storey was 49.

A death notice was published in the NZ Herald today saying Mr Storey died at Easter.

Mr Storey "passed away at Easter 2020 as a result of Covid-19," the notice reads. "You will live in our hearts forever".

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade says in a statement: "Our Embassy in Chile is liaising closely with the Peruvian authorities regarding the death of a New Zealander in Peru, and consular assistance is being provided to the family."

Mr Storey was reportedly trekking the Inca Trail and was meant to be on the Government's charter flight to come back to New Zealand.

However, he wasn't able to board the flight and he died a short time afterwards.

A service will be held once Mr Storey's body is returned to New Zealand.

