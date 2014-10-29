 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


New Zealand makes world's top 10 for 'Social Progress' - so what exactly is that?

share

Source:

1 NEWS

New Zealand has been ranked the ninth best nation in the world for 'social progress' - a measure of its provision of basic needs, safety and access to education for its citizens.

Stock image of the New Zealand flag.

Sharing the ninth spot with Australia, New Zealand's 2017 Social Progress Index ranking jumped two places from 11th in 2016.

The top ranked nation for 'social progress' in 2017 was Denmark, with northern European nations dominating the index, occupying seven of the top 10 rankings.

The self-described purpose of the Social Progress Index is to 'broaden how country success is measured, beyond economic indicators like GDP per capita'.

In determining the rankings the Social Progress Index looks at whether or not a society is meeting everyone's basic needs for food, clean water, shelter, and security.

It also looks at life expectancy, environment, freedom and the opportunities available to the people who live there.

The most improved countries on the list from 2014 to 2017 were Myanmar and Nigeria, while Hungary and Nicaragua saw the largest declines.

The Social Progress Index employs staff from several continents to obtain their data and is led by ex senior official in the UK Government's Department for International Development Michael Green.

Related

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:28
1
Peter Burling and his crew have won four from four races against Oracle in the America's Cup final series.

Team NZ unveil tiny modifications to boat they hope will propel them even faster to America's Cup glory

00:25
2
The Californian woman will check twice before cleaning up in the future.

Watch: Woman gets the fright of her life when she mistakes deadly rattlesnake ...for toy

01:52
3
Oracle certainly weren’t going to miss out on the big reveal.

Watch: The moment Team NZ's decked-out boat emerges from the shed – and everyone wants a peek

00:41
4
The incredible footage was captured off the coast of Merkbosstrand, South Africa.

Watch: Crazy video shows giant squid trying to hitch a ride by wrapping tentacles around paddle board


5
Earthquake.

6.8 quake strikes off Guatemala's Pacific coast

Tickets to one of Lorde's New Zealand concerts being offered for sale on Ticketmaster at a hugely-inflated price - the face value was $95 each.

Ministers say scalping not their problem - but Ladyhawke says it's 'definitely unfair'

Tickets to some Lorde gigs were available for resale minutes after they sold out yesterday - for more than four times what they were bought for.

'Something sinister may of happened' - Fresh inquiries into missing Hamilton man who disappeared four years ago

Frederick Hayward was last seen leaving his home on Monday 2 September 2013.

00:40
Footage shows Diamand Reynolds and her young daughter minutes after Philando Castile was shot dead by Minnesota police.

Video: 'I don't want you to get shooted' - girl, 4, pleads with mum to stop yelling at US cop who shot driver dead

Philando Castile was shot dead by Minnesota police in July 2016, in a routine traffic stop.

LIVE: 1 NEWS AT 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:44
"My advise to" Barclay over his dispute with staffer "was that it wasn't good behaviour," the PM said today.

Bill English accused in Parliament of lying to the media, enabling 'a cover-up' of Todd Barclay affair

The PM wasn't in Parliament today but his reputation took another hammering as his honesty again came into question.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ