New Zealand makes world's top 10 for 'Social Progress' - so what exactly is that?

New Zealand has been ranked the ninth best nation in the world for 'social progress' - a measure of its provision of basic needs, safety and access to education for its citizens.

Stock image of the New Zealand flag.

Sharing the ninth spot with Australia, New Zealand's 2017 Social Progress Index ranking jumped two places from 11th in 2016.

The top ranked nation for 'social progress' in 2017 was Denmark, with northern European nations dominating the index, occupying seven of the top 10 rankings.

The self-described purpose of the Social Progress Index is to 'broaden how country success is measured, beyond economic indicators like GDP per capita'.

In determining the rankings the Social Progress Index looks at whether or not a society is meeting everyone's basic needs for food, clean water, shelter, and security.

It also looks at life expectancy, environment, freedom and the opportunities available to the people who live there.

The most improved countries on the list from 2014 to 2017 were Myanmar and Nigeria, while Hungary and Nicaragua saw the largest declines.