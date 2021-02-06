New Zealand makes 'fundamental changes' to Myanmar relationship amid military coup

New Zealand is suspending all high level political and military contact with Myanmar, it will not deliver aid that benefits the military and it will implement a travel ban for military leaders in light of the military coup.

Source: 1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, "New Zealand will continue to monitor the situation closely".

She said Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced the "fundamental changes" to New Zealand's relationship with Myanmar.

"New Zealand is suspending all high level political and military contact with Myanmar," Ardern said.

They had also directed that the aid programme to Myanmar not be delivered with, or with any benefit to the military Government.

"The Government has also agreed to implement a travel ban, to be formalised in the coming week, on Myanmar’s military leaders."

"New Zealand has joined other countries calling for a special session at the United Nations Human Rights Council on Myanmar to raise our concerns regarding the military coup and the impact on human rights."

Mahuta said that Aotearoa was "deeply concerned at the coup in Myanmar".

"We do not recognise the legitimacy of the military-led government and we call on the military to immediately release all detained political leaders and restore civilian rule."

It comes as protests increase in Myanmar after the military took over from elected officials.