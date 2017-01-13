New Zealand a 'low risk' from radicalised people travelling back here but 'we are vigilant' - Bill English

The Prime Minister says he's not taking New Zealand's relatively "low risk" from terrorism for granted.

Speaking after a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stolenberg at NATO headquarters in Brussels today, Bill English said the Government has been investing in counter-terrorism.

"We want New Zealanders to be safe and you don't do that by ignoring the problem," Mr English said.

France, Belgium, Germany and Turkey have all been struck by fatal terrorist attacks over the last year.

Closer to home, Australia has foiled terror plots including a planned Christmas Day attack in central Melbourne, but New Zealand has so far remained immune.

"I think by international standards we're regarded as low risk," Mr English said.

"One of the reasons for that is our location, but I think another reason is that we've beefed up our security capacity at the border, put in more people and technology to match what is being perceived as a growing threat around the world."

New Zealand Defence Force personnell are currently deployed in Afghanistan and Iraq.