New Zealand in prime position for stunning meteor shower - but what's the best time to watch?

Star-gazing New Zealanders are set for a treat this weekend, with our country in perfect position to view a major meteor shower.

Meteor in Christchurch May 3

The annual event, also known as the Eta Aquarid shower, is created by dust debris from Halley's Comet that broke off decades ago.

Luckily for those on the bottom half of the globe, the meteor shower will be best seen in the Southern Hemisphere due to our Autumn night hours, meaning the longer dark time will mean more time to catch a glimpse of the meteors.

Pooja Sundar of Stardome Observatory and Planetarium said the best time to catch the comets are in the pre-dawn sky.

"The moon will set early in the early hours of the morning so the sky will be dark, making it easier to catch sight of a meteor (but you'll have to be patient!)."

"Head out to a safe, dark location away from the city lights. If you can, lie down and look up, you'll get to see the largest area of sky that way."