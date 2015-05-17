New Zealand in for another electric day after 4,000 lightning strikes yesterday

It was a striking Friday across the country with New Zealand experiencing 4,357 lightning strikes yesterday, and there is more to come.

Lightening strike. Source: 1 NEWS

The country's in for another electric day with thunderstorms expected across both the North and South Islands.

Yesterday, Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay sparked the most with 1,722 strikes alone in the area; but it’s the centre of the country that’s on watch today.

MetService says that thunderstorms in some areas could become severe, bringing hail and heavy downpours that may cause surface and flash flooding.

Taumarunui, Taupo, Taihape and inland areas of Whanganui, Manawatu, the Tararua District and Hawkes Bay are on watch for the worst of it with downpours with that could bring 25 to 40mm of rain per hour; similar amounts that saw extensive flooding in Greymouth on Thursday.

Hail of 10 to 20mm diameter may also fall in the above areas. There are warnings that the weather may bring slips and hazardous driving conditions.

Western Marlborough and the far north of Westland may experience some strikes also.