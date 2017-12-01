New Zealand hit with oral contraceptive pill shortage

New Zealand is currently suffering a shortage of the oral contraceptive pill.

Pharmacist Heavenna Moon from the CityMed pharmacy in Auckland told 1 NEWS that supplies are running low.

She said she has just five prescriptions left of the two most popular brands, Ava 30 and Levlen ED.

A spokesperson from ProPharma, a supplier of the oral contraceptive pill, confirmed there is a current shortage.

She told 1 NEWS that more supplies of Levlen ED (one of the more popular brands) has just arrived in the country.

Family Planning has also confirmed that they're aware of shortages around the country.

"We are aware that supplies of some pills are low until a new shipment arrives," they said.

It is understood it could be a few days before more supplies are stocked in pharmacies.

Pharmac said it had been actively managing the supply of Ava and Levlen after the issue arose due to a change of supplier.

"The new supplier has been able to expedite stock to New Zealand and it will be available from Monday 4 December," director of operations Sarah Fitt said.