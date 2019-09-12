TODAY |

New Zealand history will be taught in every school by 2022, Government announces

Anna Whyte
1 News Now Politics Reporter
Anna Whyte

Every school and kura will teach New Zealand's history by 2022, the Government has announced today.

In a statement announcing the education initiative, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said current rules leave too much to chance regarding whether Aotearoa's history is taught.

Ms Ardern says New Zealanders have been saying they want to know more about the country's history and identity.

"It makes sense for the National Curriculum to make clear the expectation that our history is part of the local curriculum and marau ā kura in every school and kura."

“The curriculum changes we are making will reset a national framework so all learners and ākonga are aware of key aspects of New Zealand history and how they have influenced and shaped the nation.”

The New Zealand history curriculum is expected to include:

- The Arrival of Māori
- First encounters and early colonial history
- Te Tiriti o Waitangi / Treaty of Waitangi.
- Colonisation, immigration, the New
Zealand Wars.
- Evolving national identity.
- New Zealand’s role in the Pacific
- Evolution of national identity.

As it stands, the curriculum enables schools to decide how to teach New Zealand history, "but variation in delivery means too much is left to chance".

Jacinda Ardern. Source: Getty

Education Minister Chris Hipkins said it is important for contemporary issues with direct links to major past events to be understood.

“We can move forward together, stronger when we understand the many paths our ancestors walked to bring us to today.”

The Ministry of Education will work with historical and curriculum experts, iwi and mana whenua and Pacific communities.

“Once the updates to the curriculum are known, existing supports will be reviewed and an implementation package with teaching and learning resources will be developed ready for the 2022 school year.”

Waitangi Day celebrations in the Bay of Islands. Source: istock.com
