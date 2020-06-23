TODAY |

New Zealand has one new case of Covid-19 in managed isolation

New Zealand has one new confirmed case of Covid-19, the Ministry of Health confirmed today.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is now at 14. 

The latest confirmed case of the virus is a man is his 30s who arrived in New Zealand on June 21 from Kenya, via Doha and Brisbane.

He has been staying at Auckland's Novotel in Ellerslie and is moving to the Jet Park Hotel today - a designated quarantine facility.

The Ministry of Health says the man tested positive for Covid-19 as part of routine testing around day three of his stay.

Follow-up with the group of 55 people who were granted a compassionate exemption from managed isolation between June 9 ‐ 16 has now been completed, the Ministry of Health also confirmed today.

One of these people had their approval withdrawn and remained in managed isolation for the full 14 days. Forty people have tested negative for Covid-19 and 14 people will not be tested.

The Ministry of Health says that decision has been made either on the basis of health, because they are a child, they have declined, they can no longer be contacted, or they have left the country.

As of yesterday the number of tests completed by laboratories was 9825, bringing the total number of tests completed to date in New Zealand to 378,257. 

