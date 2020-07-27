New Zealand has no new cases of Covid-19 today

There are no new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand to report today, the Ministry of Health says.



Source: istock.com

The total number of active cases in New Zealand remains at 23, all of which are in managed isolation.

There was no live 1pm briefing today, with the Ministry of Health releasing the numbers in a statement instead.

As of today it has been 99 days since the last Covid-19 case was found locally from an unknown source.

The number of confirmed cases remains at 1219.

READ MORE Symptom-free Cantabrians encouraged to get tested for Covid-19

There were no new deaths reported, with the national toll remaining at 22 and no-one is receiving hospital-level care for the virus in New Zealand.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health also reported no new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

Laboratories processed 3289 tests yesterday - 720 of which were done in managed isolation and quarantine facilities - bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 490,232.

Pop-up testing centres

The Ministry of Health is encouraging South Auckland residents to get tested today, with a free pop-up surveillance testing site located in Manurewa's Southmall car park.

More than 75 people have been tested so far at the site since 9am today. The centre is open until 4pm.

Another pop-up testing centre near Christchurch Airport has also tested about 75 people so far today.