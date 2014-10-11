 

New Zealand has 'genetically distinct' blue whale population

United States researchers have discovered New Zealand has its own population of more than 700 "genetically distinct" blue whales.

Whale tail

The pygmy blue whale - which is up to 22 metres long - is smaller than its Australian and Antarctic cousins.

The discovery was made in the South Taranaki Bight, where most of the country's offshore oil and gas rigs are concentrated and close to where the government recently issued a permit for mining seafloor iron sands.

The study, led by Oregon State University's Marine Mammal Institute, used hydrophones to record blue whale calls, which differ between populations.

Researchers say DNA samples show the animals are genetically distinct from other blue whales.

Results of the study are being published this week in the journal Endangered Species Research.

