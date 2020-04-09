New Zealand has 1239 Covid-19 cases, up by 29 on day 15 of lockdown

New Zealand now has 1239 total cases of coronavirus both confirmed and probable, with 29 new cases announced today.

Both Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield fronted media to provide an update on case numbers and the national response.

The new cases announced today on day 15 of lockdown are made up of 23 confirmed cases and 6 probable cases.

Three hundred and seventeen people have recovered from the virus. There are now 14 people in hospital, four of those people are in intensive care.

To date, one person has died of the virus in New Zealand.