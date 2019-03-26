New Zealand had its fourth hottest year on record in 2019 - NIWA

New Zealand has had its fourth hottest year on record.

The sun. Source: istock.com

Official figures released by NIWA, based on its seven-station series which began in 1909 show 2019 was the fourth hottest year on record for the country.

Six months in 2019 had above average temperatures.

To put that into perspective, NIWA forecaster Nava Fedaeff says January 2017 was the last time New Zealand saw a month with a below average temperature.

The highest temperature recorded around New Zealand for the year was 38.4 degrees Celsius in Hanmer Springs on January 31.

In 2019, Tauranga had its warmest year since records began there in 1913, while Kaikōura had its highest since 1963.

There were no locations that had a record near a low average temperature.

The wider Nelson region was New Zealand’s sunniest spot, with the highest annual sunshine total during 2019.

Your playlist will load after this ad

By the end of February, according to NIWA, Nelson observed a 40-day dry spell which was the fourth-longest dry spell on record there with records dating back to 1862.

Ms Fedaeff said a key contributer to the warmer weather in New Zealand was above average sea temperatures around the country's coastlines.

While results show more warmth, they also show more and less rain.

Ms Fedaeff said heavy rainfall in western parts of the South Island in March saw new 48-hour rainfall record set in the Hokitika catchment of the Cropp River. There were 1086 millimetres of rain recorded, more rain than Auckland had all of 2019 just in those 48 hours.

READ MORE Scorching 2018 was one of New Zealand's hottest years on record, NIWA says

The Waiho Bridge near Franz Josef collapsed during the rainfall which saw a state of emergency declared on the West Coast of the South Island.

NIWA results also show yearly rainfall in 2019 was below normal across Northland, Auckland, the Bay of Plenty as well as parts of Waikato, Hawke’s Bay, Wairarapa and Marlborough. But it was above normal in western Southland and parts of Westland.