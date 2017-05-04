New Zealand great walks fee price hike 'to ensure places are protected into the future'

Despite an upcoming price hike to walk some of New Zealand's great walks, the Department of Conservation says the cost is worth every cent.

Gavin Walker, from DOC, told TVNZ's Breakfast today that the tracks have seen a surge in numbers recently, and with more walkers comes more maintenance cost.

Mr Walker said: "120,000 people over the last year walked the nine great walks of New Zealand, these are some of the best multi-day walks anywhere in the world".

"We have looked hard at our fee management regime to ensure that these places are protected into the future."

He said that the numbers are up up 35 per cent over the last three years as more Kiwi's get out and visit their own backyard, coupled with international tourist numbers being up.

Mr Walker said for example the Milford Track (which is the highest used) would be going up from $56 to $70 per night.

It wasn't all bad news for outdoor enthusiasts' wallets though as Mr Walker said prices on lesser used tracks at the other end of the spectrum would remain unchanged.

He says the tracks will still be affordable for Kiwis and they will keep their child free policy intact.

The nine great walks affected are, the Milford Track, Routeborn, Kepler, Tongariro Crossing, Lake Waikaremoana, Whanganui Journey, Abel Tasman, Heaphy Track and Rakiura.

The increase in prices will mean DOC is closer to covering the spending which is used to maintain the tracks each year.