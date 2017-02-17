 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


New Zealand govt ratifies TPP agreement just days before English heads to Japan

share

Source:

NZN

New Zealand has formally ratified the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal just days before Prime Minister Bill English heads to Japan for discussions over its future without the United States.

Prime Minister Bill English says the two countries will together engage with other TPP members on a way forward for the trade agreement.
Source: 1 NEWS

The two countries are the first to ratify the agreement which fell apart after years of negotiations when US President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the agreement, calling it a "job killing disaster".

Trade Minister Todd McClay has met with the leaders of a number of partner nations since the withdrawal to discuss alternative ways forward.

The decision was made for New Zealand's cabinet to ratify on Monday in a show of leadership with the Japanese government, which has been a major force in trying to revive a deal with the TPP 11.

A TPP five, including New Zealand, Australia and Japan, is also an option being considered.

Mr English and Mr McClay will travel to Japan next week for discussions on trade and it's expected finding an alternative to the original will be a major part of those talks.

"It is an agreement that still has value for New Zealand and we think a common set of rules across the Asia-Pacific will give greater certainty for New Zealand exporters, it's keeping all of our options open," he said.

Mr McClay will chair a meeting of TPP trade ministers next month when he attends the APEC Trade Ministers' meeting in Vietnam.

"We'll have a chance to consider some of those [alternative] options and see what the next steps forward might be," he said.

It's expected a number of the remaining 11 partner nations will also ratify the agreement in the coming months.

"In the meantime we also need to continue with the discussion about how we would take the next step forward for TPP without the US," Mr McClay said.

"In as far as New Zealand's concerned any agreement that offers better access for our New Zealand exporters it's worth us putting effort in and we'll continue to push that agenda."

The remaining countries are New Zealand, Australia, Japan, Chile, Brunei, Vietnam, Singapore, Canada, Mexico, Malaysia and Peru.

Export New Zealand welcomed the ratification announcement.

"The TPP process was a long, hard negotiation and it would be a huge waste if we failed to lock in the benefits that remain with the 11-country TPP," said chair Sir Ken Stevens.

"At a time when some countries are looking inward, progressive trading nations like New Zealand are right to be affirming the TPP."

Related

Politics

Trade Minister Todd McClay.

Trade Minister heads to Vietnam to discuss remnants of the TPP

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:03
1
Fires began in the small seaside settlement about 1.30am and other fires began to pop up as firefighters struggled with the first.

Man charged with arson over Piha fires

00:30
2
Karim Benzema showed some classy moves beating three defenders before setting up a goal for Real Madrid.

Watch: How did he do that? Real Madrid striker's impossible ghost move humiliates Atletico defenders

02:51
3
Breakfast weatherman Matt McLean has the latest forecast

Thunderstorms forecast for top of North Island as heavy rain, strong winds set to hit much of NZ today and tomorrow

4

One person dead after serious crash in Auckland

00:17
5
The incident unfolded on the water in Bermuda.

Watch: Over she goes! Oracle capsizes spectacularly AGAIN in today's America's Cup training session

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

00:45
He nearly talked himself into corner this morning. But not quite.

Video: Dan Carter tries to talk up the Lions moments after Hall of Fame induction - in London - but won't back them!

Carter was inducted into the Rugby Players Association's hall of fame this morning in London.

01:19
Jack Tame and Professor Grant Schofield discuss the Government’s latest guidelines for the amount of exercise and sleep young Kiwis should be getting.

'Boundaries' needed around screen time which is cutting into children's sleep time, public health expert warns parents

Professor Grant Schofield said 6/10 primary school kids' screen time isn't limited.

00:17
The incident unfolded on the water in Bermuda.

Watch: Over she goes! Oracle capsizes spectacularly AGAIN in today's America's Cup training session

The accident happened earlier this morning as the team were testing out their pre-start routine.

02:01
The Australian Government is slapping an extra tax on its major banks, which own the main operators here in NZ.

Should an extra tax be slapped on banks in NZ?

The Australian Government is slapping an extra tax on its major banks, which own the main operators here in NZ.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ