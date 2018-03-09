New Zealand glaciers looking 'pretty pathetic' before annual aerial snowline survey, says NIWA

New Zealand glaciers are looking "pretty pathetic" after a record-breaking heat this summer.

That's according to NIWA climate scientist, Dr Andrew Lorrey who is leading this year's annual aerial snowline survey which is set to begin tomorrow.

"At this time of year we can see the effects of the summer melt but following such an extreme summer the layers really start to peel back and you can see how harsh the effect has been on the glaciers," Mr Lorrey told Fairfax.

The survey of up to 50 glaciers across the South Island will reveal how much of the last winter's snow contribues "to long-term glacial ice accumulation".

Change in New Zealand's glaciers are clear indicators of climate change because of the rain temparature data they provide.