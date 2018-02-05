New Zealand to give $200k for monitoring of North Korea nuclear programme

 

New Zealand is injecting $200,000 into the monitoring of North Korea's nuclear programme, Winston Peters announced today.

Mr Peters has tried to explain the benefits of nearly $700m budget spending in aid, and 50 new diplomats funded in Budget 2018.

Source: 1 NEWS

The funding will go to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which works to promote safe use of nuclear technologies.  

The Minister for Foreign Affairs said that "peace on the Korean Peninsula cannot be achieved without complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearisation".

Officials said the technology could be used for civilian and military purposes.
Source: Breakfast

"We want to make an early contribution to assist the IAEA in its current monitoring efforts and further hope that its inspectors are soon able to return to North Korea," he said in a statement today. 

Mr Peters said the decision came after a phone call with the South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha.  

"The phone call was a useful opportunity speak with Minister Kang about the ongoing developments on the Korean Peninsula, and to also reiterated to her that New Zealand will continue to do all we can to support this peace process."

The funding announcement comes prior to US President Donald Trump's meeting with North Korean Chairman Kim Jong Un on June 12. 

